Stephen G. Daly Sells 21,012 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of MTSI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 456,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
