Stephen G. Daly Sells 21,012 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTSI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 456,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.