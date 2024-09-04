Stephen Redmond Purchases 15,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($104,536.49).

Conduit Stock Up 4.1 %

LON:CRE traded up GBX 21.74 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 549.74 ($7.23). 396,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,737. The firm has a market cap of £862.98 million, a P/E ratio of 531.25 and a beta of 0.53. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 512.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 509.11.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

