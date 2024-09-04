STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STERIS to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of STE opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.98 and its 200-day moving average is $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

