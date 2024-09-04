Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHOO

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.