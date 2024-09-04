Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Stewart Information Services traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 10230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

