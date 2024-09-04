Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Core & Main Put Options (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,301 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 251% compared to the average daily volume of 1,226 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,426,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 470.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 35.9% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,608,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,601,000 after acquiring an additional 953,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Down 13.7 %

Core & Main stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,430. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

