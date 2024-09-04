StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $276,234.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

