STP (STPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.22 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. STP has a total market cap of $77.50 million and $5.22 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

