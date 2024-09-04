Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 9,451 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 642,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

