Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 9,451 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of GILD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 642,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
