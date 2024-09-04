Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 771,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

