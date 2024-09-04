Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 146.8% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 596,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 1,820,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

