Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

COST stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $881.71. 290,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,266. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.18 and a one year high of $918.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $855.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

