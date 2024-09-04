Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $45,240.96 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,398.00 or 0.04237683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00037927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

