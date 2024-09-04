Stratis Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $34,282.48 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.25 or 0.04201862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.