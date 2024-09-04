Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $43,914.52 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.32 or 0.04228191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

