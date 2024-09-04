Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $5.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023821 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

