Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 168.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,101. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.