SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 4.9%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 158,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 285,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

