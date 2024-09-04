SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Glj Research reissued a sell rating and set a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SunPower by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

