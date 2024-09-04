Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.13. 466,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,918,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,610.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,929 shares of company stock worth $3,484,789. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

