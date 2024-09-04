Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Up 4%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.44. 11,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 30,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Super Hi International Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Hi International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. ( NASDAQ:HDL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Super Hi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

