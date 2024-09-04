Susquehanna Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $149.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $151.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.62.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.24. 31,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,394. Hess has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

