Swipe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $118.02 million and $5.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 615,887,765 coins and its circulating supply is 615,885,788 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

