Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.54. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 36,400 shares.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

