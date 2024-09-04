Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

