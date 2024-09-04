T-mac DAO (TMG) Tops One Day Volume of $3,255.46

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $11.74 or 0.00020785 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $11.74 billion and approximately $3,255.46 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 11.77634881 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,240.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

