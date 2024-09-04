T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.