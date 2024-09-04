Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €78.30 ($87.00) and last traded at €77.85 ($86.50). 178,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.30 ($85.89).

Talanx Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.97 and its 200 day moving average is €71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

