Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 35,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Tandy Leather Factory Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of 274.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48.
About Tandy Leather Factory
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.
