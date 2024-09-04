TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$2.00. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 2,354 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.14.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

