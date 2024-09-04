Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Stock Down 6.9 %

TECK opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,065,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 168,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

