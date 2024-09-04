Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $12,852.20 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $12,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $23.18.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
