Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $12,852.20 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $12,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,267,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

