Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 90,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 8.9 %

TER stock opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

