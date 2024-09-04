Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.67 on Wednesday, reaching $217.27. 13,510,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,900,203. The firm has a market cap of $694.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

