Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 6.1 %

TPL stock opened at $815.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $805.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.