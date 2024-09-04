The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after buying an additional 461,455 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,715,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 500,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.