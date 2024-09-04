The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

