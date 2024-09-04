The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.