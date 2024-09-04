The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after buying an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.