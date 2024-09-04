The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

