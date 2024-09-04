The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $411.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.