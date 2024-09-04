The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
