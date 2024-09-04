The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,256,000 after buying an additional 1,385,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PG opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $411.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $175.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
