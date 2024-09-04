The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 230,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

