The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,489 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.2% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,137,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

