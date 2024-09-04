Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $362.51 million and $3.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,669,975,174 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

