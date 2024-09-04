Thomas Story & Son LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.