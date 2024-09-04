Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.60 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $210.16 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02015694 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $6,864,156.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

