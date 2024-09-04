Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.31 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $492,567.10 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02929638 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $537,048.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

