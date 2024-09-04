TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 285 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

